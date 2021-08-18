Fred’s worst continues to move east Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Fred’s leftovers have produced a number of tornado warnings south of U.S. 460 since Tuesday afternoon. As the remnants continue to move east, there will be the possibility for a few rotating storms. However, the main threat is still for heavy rain and gusty wind up until 7 or 8 a.m. in areas close to and east of Lynchburg/Danville.

Once we settle into the second half of the day Wednesday, we’ll be on Fred’s west side. This side of tropical systems tends to be less active. However, with warmth and humidity in place, we cannot rule out a few isolated thunderstorms coming in from the west.

High temperatures Wednesday will get a few degrees higher than they did Tuesday, thanks to a breeze out of the west and occasional sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 8/18/2021

By Thursday, we’ll see a few more scattered storms come in from the west thanks to a completely separate disturbance. We’ll be hot, though, with highs around 85-91°.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

Friday, Henri offshore will team up with that same disturbance to give us more numerous showers and storms. We don’t, however, expect severe weather to be an issue.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

This disturbance may produce a few lingering daytime storms in Saturday.

Weekend forecast for August 21, 22

By Sunday through next week, though, high pressure to the west will help us heat up and stay mostly dry. We’ll just have to watch clusters of storms that form northwest to see if they’ll dive south into our region.