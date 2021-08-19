Dozens unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolinas Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)

CANTON, NC – North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, issued a State of Emergency in response to devastating flooding in western North Carolina.

Nearly 100 people were rescued due to flooding brought on by Fred in Canton, North Carolina — a town just outside of Asheville. As of Wednesday evening, however, Haywood County EMS reported 35 people were missing. The search is expected to resume Thursday morning.

The same Facebook post made by Haywood County EMS reported that there was damage to 10-15 bridges in Fred’s wake.

The Pigeon River in Canton, North Carolina usually runs at about 2 feet. The rain from Tropical Depression Fred, however, was enough to bring the river to a crest of 19.76 feet Tuesday evening.

Pigeon River near Canton, NC following Tropical Depression Fred (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This made for the 4th-highest crest on record for the river. The river has since come down below flood stage, but the impacts still remain.

Radar-estimated rain totals, in addition to official observations, show that 6-10″ of rain fell in and around Asheville this week. That included Canton. Parts of Transylvania County, North Carolina received more than a foot of rain thanks to Fred’s moisture.