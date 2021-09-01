Cloudy icon
Tornado warning issued for parts of Nelson County, other areas in Southwest Virginia expires

The warning expired at 12:15 a.m.

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of the city of Waynesboro, Nelson, Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties Tuesday night.

At 11:48 pm., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Afton, near Waynesboro, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Afton, Mountain and Greenwood.

The National Weather Services advises that heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, so do not wait to see or hear the tornado... TAKE COVER NOW!

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

