Two tropical lows and a front bring scattered downpours this week

ROANOKE, Va. – As Nicholas continues to weaken along the Gulf Coast, another system off the East Coast is poised for development these next few days. While neither storm moves directly over our area, we’ll get a little moisture to work with throughout the rest of the week.

At the same time, a front moves in from the west Wednesday. This will set off some late day/evening showers and storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. A few of these storms could be strong between about 5 and 11 p.m.

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Wednesday

Prior to that, we’ll be quite toasty again. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the higher elevations but 85-90° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 9/15/2021

The hope is that at least some of us will have a good view of the southeast sky. SpaceX’s Inspiration4 launch is set to take place shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday off Cape Canaveral. Moments later, we could see the vapor trail from the launch in our area. If you get any pictures, send them through Pin It.

Ad

SpaceX Inspiration4 launch

Heading into Thursday, we’ll see the breeze come in from the east and northeast. This will be enough to knock temperatures down a peg. We expect more scattered afternoon and evening downpours under a mostly cloudy sky,.

Tracking what's next for Thursday

That chance lingers through Friday, with high pressure gradually taking over the rest of the weekend. That will lower rain chances and boost afternoon temperatures a few degrees each day.

Pattern through the weekend of 9/18 and 9/19/2021

We’ll just have to watch for a few storms Friday and perhaps Saturday for events like the Sunflower Festival at Beaver Dam Farm.