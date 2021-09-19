One more warm day before we trend cooler into the start of fall

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with summer vibes as temperatures rose well above-average. We were quite humid yesterday and there were isolated storms around.

Today will be the last day of the summery pattern; so if you like warm weather, I would suggest you soak it in!

Temperatures are generally starting in the 60s this morning and we’ll warm quickly to the 80s across the region.

Sunday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll also stay humid today and there could be a brief shower or storm in the afternoon. Storm coverage looks lower than yesterday.

You’ll notice some changes with the weather on Monday and Tuesday! The changes are being supplied by the “wedge” (also known as cold air damming).

High pressure over New England supplies an easterly wind. The east wind gets “wedged” up against our mountains and we’ll see numerous clouds and cooler temperatures.

There also could be some showers both days, with Tuesday looking slightly wetter than Monday.

What we're tracking - Tuesday 1 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A Wednesday cold front is poised to bring us our wettest weather of the week. Look for numerous showers and/or bands of rain to move through.

Part of the reason it will be so wet? The dew points (humidity values) look quite high ahead of the front, which will provide the moisture needed for lots of rain.

Tracking humidity - Wednesday 2 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You see much drier air to the west of the front. Look for it to move in once the rain stops.

Dew points run in a VERY comfortable category for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Dew point scale - Thursday and beyond (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll also have sunshine and below-average temperatures behind the front.

Switching gears to the tropics, we don’t have anything of immediate concern for our local forecast area.

Tropical Storm Peter formed this morning and is poised to curve away from the United States. Bermuda may need to watch it for next weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 17 is expected to become Tropical Storm Rose today. It’s looking like a “fish storm” at this time and could dissipate in a few days.

Tropical tracker - Next five days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll let you know if the tracks of either storm change! At the moment, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has no other areas of interest in the tropics.