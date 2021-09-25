Partly Cloudy icon
49º
wsls logo

Weather

Feeling great on this first weekend of Fall!

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, weekend, fall, sunshine, Sunshine Awards
Header
Header

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! We are kicking the first weekend of Fall off with below average lows in the 40s and lower 50s! Over the course of the next few hours, temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s around lunchtime.

Hourly Planner

This afternoon, expect highs to run slightly warmer and a little closer to average, into the 70s. Although we will bring in some cloud cover later today, we are looking ahead to more sunshine in the coming days.

Today

Not enjoying this fall feel? Temperatures will run warmer for the start of our workweek.

Temperature Trend

In the meantime, Sam continues to churn in the Atlantic. While it is expected to become a major category at some point today, it does not appear to have any impact on us at the moment.

Tracking Sam

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter