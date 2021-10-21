Tracking a pair of cold fronts beyond Thursday afternoon’s warmer weather

Next two cold fronts from Thursday through early next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to another day where we start with the long sleeves/jackets and end up in t-shirts by the afternoon. Thanks to a breeze out of the southwest, Thursday afternoon’s temperatures will peak between 75 and 80° across a large chunk of the area.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 10/21/2021

That breeze develops ahead of a cold front that could produce stronger thunderstorms just west of us Thursday afternoon. After sunset, we see the chance for showers and storms increase in the western half of the area.

Cold front #1 moves in Thursday evening/night

Chances for rain are highest in the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley between about 7 p.m. and midnight. As these showers move east, they will mostly dissipate.

Zone by zone rain coverage for Thursday night

Cooler air comes in on the back side of this cold front, but it makes for a pleasant Friday.

We’ll start in the 50s in the morning, with most of the area seeing high temperatures in the 60s. Most high school football games will be spent in the 50s. By Saturday, pleasant weather prevails for the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse home game.

Forecast for high school and college football

We’re dry Sunday, but a front will be lifting to the north. That allows warmer air to come in, with highs mostly in the 70s. That front will then be the catalyst for a more substantial rain Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Cold front #2 brings the chance for more substantial rain early next week

Rain totals are still being ironed out, as it depends on a) the speed of the storm system and b) how much moisture we can pull from the Atlantic.