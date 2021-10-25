Strong-to-severe storms possible Monday; strong gusts to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a strong cold front that’s already produced severe weather in places like Missouri and Illinois. Ahead of the front, we’ll be warm and breezy Monday.

High temperature forecast for Monday 10/25/2021

The one thing that could put a dent in the severe weather threat is a coastal storm. That could rob some of the moisture needed to sustain stronger storms in parts of the area.

Tracking the next storm system Monday

Rain and a few storms will move into the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley between about 2 and 5 p.m.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Monday

Lynchburg and Southside can expect rain and possible severe thunderstorms between about 4 and 8 p.m. Monday.

FutureTracker - 6 p.m. Monday

The main threat with anything that develops is localized wind damage. However, there’s enough spin east of the Parkway to produce a low-end tornado threat. The threat for flooding is very low, because a) we’ve been dry and b) these storms will move quickly.

Storm threats - Monday afternoon and evening

Once this front is east of the area, the wind will pick up this evening through Tuesday. Wind gusts Tuesday will peak between 30 and 45 mph. Make sure that you weigh down any empty trash cans or inflatable Halloween decorations.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 10/26/2021

It’ll be cool Tuesday but warmer Wednesday. Each day will be mostly dry.

Following that, we’ll track an area of low pressure thousands of feet up. This will produce severe weather south and west of here Wednesday and Thursday. Then, it’ll give us more periods of rain (some heavy) Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday too. Showers by Saturday will be more scattered and continue to diminish throughout the day.

Cut-off low sits nearby Thursday through Saturday

We’ll keep an eye on this trend, as we get ready to host our second Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms Thursday evening.

Trick-or-Treat forecast - Thursday at Layman Family Farms

Thankfully, this system will pull away just in time for Halloween. We’ll be breezy, dry and seasonable during the afternoon and evening.