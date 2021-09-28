WSLS 10 is bringing back our free, socially-distant, drive-thru trick-or-treating event

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking to celebrate Halloween and keep your family safe? WSLS 10 is once again holding the perfect event for you!

On Thursday, October 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Layman Family Farms, for the second year, WSLS 10 will be holding a free drive-thru trick-or-treating event.

You’ll drive around, stopping at 20 different candy stations to fill up your bag with delicious treats!

In total, we’ll be giving out 120,000 individually wrapped pieces of candy!

As a WSLS 10 trick-or-treater, you’ll also be able to receive a discounted ticket to the separate Fall Festival at Layman Family Farms during the same weekend!

A big shoutout to Center in the Square for providing all of the candy.

Watch the video below to see what last year’s event looked like.