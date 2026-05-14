Gas prices climb in Roanoke Valley, public transit offers money-saving alternative

A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a gasoline pump at a Costco warehouse Friday, May 31, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. Gas prices are once again on the decline across the U.S. — bringing some ease to drivers at a time of year when it usually costs a little more to fill up your tank. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Roanoke, VA – Drivers in the Roanoke Valley are feeling the pinch at the pump, and some are rethinking how they get around.

The national average has risen 25 cents for the second straight week, and drivers are now paying about $1.50 more per gallon than they were a year ago, according to AAA. AAA also reports that Virginia’s statewide price at the pump has continued to climb.

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Leaving the car behind

With gas prices rising, 10 News Community Journalist Bella Walser tested a real-world alternative — ditching the car and taking Valley Metro, the bus service serving the Roanoke Valley — to see how it stacks up for everyday errands.

For Roanoke driver Israel, the spike has been hard to ignore.

“It sucks, it sucks, like two weeks ago it was like $4.50 and then I went to fill up my tank and it’s like $5 for premium,” he said. “Like two weeks ago it was like $63 and then I filled it up two days ago and it was $71.”

Bus rider Evans May said the math is pretty straightforward as he was about to board the Smart Way Bus to the New River Valley.

“It’s cheaper getting back and forth to Christiansburg than putting gas in a car,” Mays said.

How to ride Valley Metro

Getting on the bus takes a little planning upfront. Riders can use the VMGO app for wait times and bus routes. Google and Apple Maps were found to be efficient alternatives when mapping out routes and connections before boarding.

Fares are straightforward: riders can pay $1.75 per ride in exact change on the bus or pay more and receive the change loaded onto a bus card. Day passes cost $3.50 and can be purchased — in person only — at Third Street Station. Weekly and monthly passes are also available there.

Standard city buses leave Third Street Station at 15 minutes past every hour and run from 5:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Every Valley Metro bus is fully accessible and equipped with wheelchair ramps or lifts.

For cyclists, each bus is equipped with a bike rack holding two bikes.

More bus services for late hours, long distance, disability

On Sundays, standard city buses do not operate, but MetroFLX provides microtransit service runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For late night riders, MetroFLX also provides service Monday through Saturday from 8:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by calling 540-343-1721, though same-day, next-day and subscription rides are available based on bus availability.

Riders heading to the New River Valley can take Valley Metro’s Smart Way Bus for $4 per trip, with reduced monthly passes at $60 and unlimited monthly passes at $120.

For individuals with disabilities, the S.T.A.R. (Specialized Transit Arranged Rides) program offers door-to-door service for $3.50 per ride between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Riders must first apply for and be approved for ADA paratransit eligibility. Companion aides ride free, and drivers assist with boarding and deboarding.

For those traveling downtown, the Star Line Trolley is a free service running along Jefferson Street between downtown Roanoke and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with service every 20 minutes. The trolley is funded by Carilion Clinic, Downtown Roanoke Inc. and the City of Roanoke.

What to expect on the bus

Walser’s test run — a round trip from Third Street Station to Valley View Mall — took just over two hours, compared to about 30 minutes by car. That included a roughly 15-minute walk to the bus stop, a 30-minute wait to board the first bus, and a 30-minute and 15-minute delay when boarding the second bus.

Mays summed up the trade-off simply.

“You put $20 in and you get maybe four gallons, so it kind of makes it rough going anywhere,” he said.

He added that the experience itself isn’t bad.

“It’s not bad, its relaxing, you sit back, enjoy the ride, don’t have to worry about the other people, traffic or anything like that,” Mays said.

Bottom line

Valley Metro can save riders real money — but that savings comes at a cost in time, especially if a bus is missed and the next one isn’t for an hour.

For drivers with fixed schedules who live near a frequent stop, public transit can be a cheaper, stress-free option. For those with tight timelines or quick errands, the wait times may outweigh the savings at the pump.

Those considering making the switch are advised to plan routes ahead of time using the VMGO app or Google Maps and to have the correct fare or pass ready before boarding.