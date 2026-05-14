Botetourt County Considers $2.8 Million Increase for Public Schools in FY27 Budget

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The future of school funding in Botetourt County drew passionate debate Wednesday night as students, parents and residents packed a public hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget.

Under the advertised spending plan, nearly $35.2 million would go to Botetourt County Public Schools, an increase of about $2.8 million from the current fiscal year budget. The proposal is part of the county’s broader FY27 budget process, which county officials say is aimed at balancing public safety, infrastructure and education needs while maintaining a balanced budget.

The hearing, relocated to Lord Botetourt High School to accommodate a larger crowd, focused heavily on school funding and the condition of aging school facilities. County officials said the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will continue discussions before adopting a final budget later this month.

Supporters of the increase argued the additional funding is needed to support students, retain teachers and address maintenance issues in older buildings. According to previous school budget discussions, nine of the division’s 12 schools are at least 50 years old.

“Public education is not like a business where you can simply reduce production when numbers fluctuate slightly,” concerned citizen Tammy Riggs said during the hearing. “Schools must be fully operational every single day.”

Students also called on county leaders to continue investing in schools and to follow through on past commitments to improve facilities.

“I’m asking you tonight to honor your promise to increase funding for our schools, because I’m living proof that it works,” freshman Ellie Shawn said.

Senior Amelia Sanford said students have learned to cope with deteriorating conditions inside the high school building.

“This is a wonderful place to learn,” Sanford said. “But the building is crumbling, and at a certain point you can’t ignore that.”

Some residents opposed the higher spending plan, citing concerns about long-term finances and the possibility of future tax increases.

“I don’t want my taxes to increase,” one resident said. “I think we can work within our budget with some fiscal responsibility and planning.”

Others defended board members who have pushed for closer oversight of school spending.

“I do not believe Linda and Michael are against our students and schools,” another resident said. “But they want accountability, and the county needs to have a budget that does not exceed our revenue.”

The county’s budget process began earlier this year with work sessions and committee meetings reviewing departmental requests, capital projects and school funding proposals. State law requires the county to adopt a balanced budget before July 1.

The next meeting of the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for May 26, when budget discussions are expected to continue.