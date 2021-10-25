Tornado warning issued for Martinsville, parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties expires

MARTSINSVILLE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.
The warning expired at 7:15 p.m.
The warning covered Martinsville, the southwestern portion of Pittsylvania County and the southeastern portion of Henry County.
At 6:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chatmoss, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 30 mph, according to NWS.
This was a radar-indicated warning.
Other locations included in the warning were Axton, Callands, Leatherwood, Swansonville, Chatmoss and Sandy River.