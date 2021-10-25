Cloudy icon
60º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Tornado warning issued for Martinsville, parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties expires

Warning expired at 7:15 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Weather, Tornado Warning
Oct. 25, 2021 tornado warning
Oct. 25, 2021 tornado warning (WSLS 10)

MARTSINSVILLE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.

The warning expired at 7:15 p.m.

The warning covered Martinsville, the southwestern portion of Pittsylvania County and the southeastern portion of Henry County.

At 6:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chatmoss, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 30 mph, according to NWS.

This was a radar-indicated warning.

Other locations included in the warning were Axton, Callands, Leatherwood, Swansonville, Chatmoss and Sandy River.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email