Tornado warning issued for Martinsville, parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties expires

MARTSINSVILLE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.

The warning expired at 7:15 p.m.

The warning covered Martinsville, the southwestern portion of Pittsylvania County and the southeastern portion of Henry County.

At 6:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Chatmoss, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 30 mph, according to NWS.

This was a radar-indicated warning.

Other locations included in the warning were Axton, Callands, Leatherwood, Swansonville, Chatmoss and Sandy River.