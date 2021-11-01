Welcome to Novembrrr! Coolest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – October 2021 was one of the warmest on record in southwest and central Virginia. Welcome to November, though, where that likely won’t be the case.

We start the month off seasonable, with highs reaching the 50s in the higher elevations and 60s elsewhere. (Not too shabby!)

High temperature forecast for Monday, 11/1/2021

Come Tuesday, a weak storm system will move through the area. Moisture is lacking, but there’s enough to produce some snow on the west facing slopes of Pocahontas and possibly Highland County. Anyone else will just see a few rain showers through midday.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

This is a sign, however, of the cooler air that will mix to the surface. Highs Tuesday range from the 40s in the higher elevations to 50s elsewhere, making it the coolest day in over six months.

Tuesday likely to be the coolest day since mid-April

Thursday will be even cooler, though, as another storm system rides to our south. This will have more moisture with it, meaning a cold rain for most of the area. Snow showers may mix in for areas above the 3,000 foot level later in the day. It’s unlikely that this causes big-time issues.

What we're tracking later this week

As we transition into this colder pattern, we’ll have to watch for frost. Its development is completely dependent on wind speed Wednesday morning, It’s unlikely Thursday morning and may happen Friday morning, depending on where our storm system is at that time.

Frost/freeze potential through 11/5/2021

It looks like the weekend stands the higher chance for frost, as Canadian high pressure settles in. This, at least, will help bring an end to the nagging ragweed season!