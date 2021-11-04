It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas...no, really

ROANOKE, Va. – The only snow on the ground you’ll find is the artificial kind at some local ski resorts, but man, it’s gotten cold out there! That feeling is only compounded by the fact that October was so mild.

Clouds will take their time exiting the area Thursday, putting a lid on our high temperatures.

Highs will range from the low to mid 40s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s elsewhere. That’s your average high in late December, quite literally giving us a Christmas-like feel.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 11/4/2021

Overnight, the sky clears. The wind will be calm, and the air will be bone dry. That means frost and freezing temperatures are likely across southwest and central Virginia by Friday morning.

Frost/freeze potential for Friday, 11/5/2021

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday, which should give our temperatures a little nudge as compared to Thursday. Similar to Thursday, however, temperatures tank quickly during high school football games. Dress warmly!

Friday night football forecast for 11/5/2021

Heading into the weekend, we’ll be tracking a storm system offshore. Sinking air on the west side of the storm will mean more sun than clouds for us. We start each morning with frost/freezing temperatures, but highs build from the 50s Saturday to upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday.

What we're tracking by Sunday, 11/7/2021

As high pressure continues to stand its ground over the Eastern U.S. next week, afternoons will only get warmer. Some of us will make a run at the 70s Monday and Tuesday!

What we're tracking by Tuesday, 11/9/2021

It’s not until late next week/next weekend that we’ll begin to track the threat for potentially heavy rain.