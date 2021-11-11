Cold front to bring wind gusts, rain and eventually...colder air

Three impacts to come with our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Thursday come down a peg compared to the near-record warmth we’ve seen in recent days. With more clouds, temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s in the New River Valley and 66-72° range from the Roanoke Valley to Lynchburg and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 11/11/2021

The wind will pick up ahead of our next cold front, especially in areas like the New River Valley, Thursday afternoon.

Wind speed and gust forecast for Thursday, 11/11/2021

While we’ll see a few scattered showers later in the afternoon, the bulk of our heavy rain comes in overnight into early Friday morning.

What we're tracking - late Thursday night/early Friday morning

Once that clears, we’re left breezy and dry with sunshine and highs in the 60s Friday. By the time high school football starts, it will be in the 50s. Fourth quarter temperatures will likely be in the 40s, so dress warmly!

Friday night football forecast - 11/12/2021

Colder air finally catches up by the weekend, revolving around an area of low pressure near the Great Lakes.

Cold air spins around an area of low pressure near the Great Lakes

The New River Valley’s high temperatures will be in the 40s each day this weekend, so make sure you’re bundled up for the Tech vs. Duke game Saturday. The rest of the area will mainly see highs in the 50s.

Ad

College football forecast for Saturday, 11/13/2021

We’ll keep it chilly at times through early next week, with some west-slope snow possible on Monday morning.