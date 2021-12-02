Big warm-up! Temperatures to reach near-record highs Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s only the second day of December, but it will feel more like mid-October by the afternoon Thursday. The wind out of the west will be gusting 20-30 mph at times, coming down the mountains and warming things up.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 12/2/2021

We’ll be in the low to mid 60s in the New River Valley and Highlands and about 65-70° elsewhere. Temperatures will peak within a degree or two of record highs in areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.

Temperatures reach near-record levels Thursday afternoon

We’ll stay quite warm through Friday and through Saturday afternoons, with no rain in sight. Clouds increase Sunday, as we fall under a weak wedge. It will get windy at times Sunday in areas near and west of Interstate 77.

High temperatures for the first weekend of December - 2021

Our next cold front passes through Monday, offering up the chance for some showers. Most of these would stay near and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

What we're tracking - Monday, 12/6/2021

As the cold front passes, the wind picks up and temperatures drop off. We’ll be much colder late Monday into Tuesday.

What we're tracking late Monday into Tuesday of next week

Our next storm system passes through Wednesday. We’ll have limited cold air to work with, so most of what we see appears to be in the form of rain showers at the moment. We’ll take any chance for precipitation that we can get at this point.