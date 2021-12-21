Welcome to Winter! It will feel like it...for now!

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter officially begins when the sun’s rays are directly over 23.5°S (aka The Tropic of Capricorn) Tuesday morning. Meteorologist Justin McKee recently wrote about the Winter Solstice in our ‘Beyond the Forecast’ newsletter Monday.

We start winter out by tracking a storm system riding along the East Coast.

A storm system rides along the East Coast through Tuesday

It’ll be throwing clouds in our direction throughout the day Tuesday, but it may also wind up producing a few showers in areas like Southside late in the day or during the evening.

Limited rain chances late Tuesday into Tuesday night

Otherwise, expect a seasonably chilly day Tuesday with highs only reaching the 40s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 12/21/2021

Travel delays are possible to Florida Tuesday, due to the storm system producing a few strong-to-severe storms in the Sunshine State. Otherwise, it’s mostly smooth sailing through Wednesday and Thursday.

Travel forecast through Thursday, 12/23/2021

Come Christmas Eve, we’ll begin to warm up ahead of the next frontal system. Where exactly this front is will determine a) the chance for showers late Christmas Eve night into early Christmas Day and b) how warm we get.

The location of a frontal system determines how warm we get and rain chances by Christmas

At the moment, it appears as though Christmas Day will fall within the top-10 warmest on record in our area with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Forecast high temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2021

Keep checking back for updates on the forecast, as subtle changes can still be made.