‘Tis the season! Cherry blossoms at the National Mall forecast to peak in late March

WASHINGTON, D.C. – March and April can be exciting times in the nation’s capital, as the National Mall turns pink, white and red. D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom between March 22 and March 25 this year.
BIG NEWS: We're projecting cherry blossom peak bloom to fall between March 22 - 25 this year! Learn more about this delightful springtime tradition at https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 1, 2022
The nearly 4,000 trees that reside in the park were gifted to the U.S. by Japan in the early 1910s, and they have become a major tourist attraction ever since.
In 1990, extremely warm temperatures caused an early bloom on March 15. Contrary, extreme cold in 1958 caused them to bloom on April 18.
Peak bloom is defined as the time when 70% of the park’s Yoshino cherry trees have opened.