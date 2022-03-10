Know the difference between watches and warnings issued during severe weather events

Do you know the difference?

ROANOKE, Va. – With severe weather season getting underway, it’s important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

All alerts are issued by the National Weather Service and can vary slightly depending upon what kind of severe weather is happening.

Thunderstorms Alerts

Thunderstorm Watch - Conditions are favorable for severe storms

Thunderstorm Warning - Severe storms are happening or will occur within a certain amount of time

Tornado Alerts

Tornado Watch - The key here is to prepare. This is issued when conditions are favorable to produce some tornadoes in a given time period

Tornado Warning - The key here is to take action. At this point, a tornado is happening or is expected to happen very soon

Tornado Emergency - While rare for Southwest and Central Virginia, these are issued for a confirmed violent tornado that’s on the ground.

If you’re in an area that’s under a Tornado Warning or Emergency you want to avoid the upper levels of your home and being near windows. The best place to go is a basement. If you don’t have one, be on the lowest level you can and stay away from any windows.

