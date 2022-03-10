51º
Know the difference between watches and warnings issued during severe weather events

One is for preparation, the other, requires action

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Do you know the difference?

ROANOKE, Va. – With severe weather season getting underway, it’s important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

All alerts are issued by the National Weather Service and can vary slightly depending upon what kind of severe weather is happening.

Thunderstorms Alerts

  • Thunderstorm Watch - Conditions are favorable for severe storms
  • Thunderstorm Warning - Severe storms are happening or will occur within a certain amount of time

Tornado Alerts

  • Tornado Watch - The key here is to prepare. This is issued when conditions are favorable to produce some tornadoes in a given time period
  • Tornado Warning - The key here is to take action. At this point, a tornado is happening or is expected to happen very soon
  • Tornado Emergency - While rare for Southwest and Central Virginia, these are issued for a confirmed violent tornado that’s on the ground.

If you’re in an area that’s under a Tornado Warning or Emergency you want to avoid the upper levels of your home and being near windows. The best place to go is a basement. If you don’t have one, be on the lowest level you can and stay away from any windows.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., we’ll be airing a 30-minute special focused on severe weather, “When Minutes Matter.”

