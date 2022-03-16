Spring showers move in late Wednesday, early St. Patrick’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds continue to increase throughout the day Wednesday. Despite that, however, temperatures will still reach the 60s for many of us.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/16/2022

An area of low pressure cut off from the rest of the air pattern (cut-off low) will slowly move by the area, throwing rain showers our way.

Cut-off low pressure to bring clouds, showers to our area

The best chance to get wet Wednesday is after about 4 p.m. Showers then linger into the morning St. Patrick’s Day. Most of the time, these showers will be scattered and light. However, there will be some heavier pockets as well.

Hour by hour rain chances for Wednesday, 3/16/2022

Rain totals, for the most part, will range between about a quarter of an inch and three quarters of an inch.

Projected rain totals through St. Patrick's Day 2022

Expect 40s as we wake up St. Patrick’s Day morning with afternoon temperatures reaching the 60s again.

Morning and afternoon forecast for St. Patrick's Day 2022

By Friday, we’ll be east of a strong storm system. The wind from the south will push our temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

What we're tracking Friday afternoon

A few showers move into the area Friday evening into Saturday morning. Otherwise, a downsloping wind will keep us warm Saturday afternoon.

What we're tracking Saturday afternoon

The cooler air catches up to us by Sunday, just in time for the first official day of spring.