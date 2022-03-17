Luck o’ the Irish shines through after morning rain St. Paddy’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a round of morning rain slowly moving south to north. This has formed on the outer edges of an area of low pressure.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Thursday

Once this low pressure system moves north and east of here, we’ll be on its west side. That’s where the air sinks, leading to breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

Hourly planner for St. Patrick's Day 2022

We’ll be in between weather systems Friday, with a southerly breeze gusting 20 to 30 mph at times.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 3/18/2022

That will push temperatures into the upper 60s in the mountains and low to mid 70s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 3/18/2022

A front pushes through the area late Friday night and Saturday morning, sparking a few hit or miss showers. Other than that, we’re dry and breezy.

Tracking a weekend cold front

That breeze coming down the mountains will keep us warm Saturday. Eventually, cooler air catches up just in time for the first day of spring (Sunday).

Weekend forecast for 3/19 and 3/20/2022

Temperatures reach the 50s and 60s for highs by then.