Spring showers and storms replaced by a cold, wintry-like breeze through Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a cold front that will continue to trigger scattered showers and storms through the early part of Thursday afternoon. There’s a chance that a storm or two east of US 29 becomes strong-to-severe between about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Otherwise, it will be a cooler day compared to Wednesday. Clouds gradually clear from west to east throughout the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/7/2022

A trailing area of low pressure behind this front will trigger scattered showers Friday afternoon. Cold air above the surface will allow the potential for tiny pieces of hail and/or graupel to form.

What we're tracking by Friday afternoon

Graupel forms when cool water melts upon a falling snowflake, giving it a soft texture. (Some of you refer to this as hominy snow.)

Regardless, this is a sign of cooler air to come. Bundle up if you plan on going to the Salem Red Sox home opener or the Xfinity Series race in Martinsville.

Forecast for the Salem Red Sox home opener vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

This weekend will be unseasonably cold, with snow showers mainly targeting the west-facing slopes at times Saturday. It’s not out of the question that a few flurries or snow showers make their way east of the slopes.

While temperatures fall into the 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings, it will likely be too breezy for frost to develop. By Monday morning, however, the chance for frost increases.

Chance for frost through Monday, April 11

The wind then changes direction through much of next week. A southwest breeze will bring in much warmer air. Highs will be in the 70s for at least the first half of next week.

Warmer air to come early next week

Shower and storm chances will rise from Wednesday onward.