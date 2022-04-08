Make up your mind! Wintry weekend wind gives way to spring feel next week

ROANOKE, Va. – The pattern of warm spells during the week and cold snaps on the weekend continues (pretty unfair if you ask me).

An area of low pressure swirling in the Upper Midwest sends a cool breeze our way Friday.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 4/8/2022

In addition to that, scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening. Cold air above the surface could allow small hailstones or graupel (cool drops melted on falling snowflakes) to fall.

Scattered showers develop again Friday afternoon and evening

Make sure you bundle up for the Xfinity Series race in Martinsville. It’ll be in the 50s at the scheduled start time but falling into the 40s.

Forecast for Friday evening's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

The same can be said for the Salem Red Sox home opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Forecast for Friday evening's home opener for the Salem Red Sox vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

Heading into Saturday, this same area of low pressure will drive a cold wind into the area. Scattered bursts of snow will be possible, especially as you go west of the Parkway.

Scattered snow squalls possible Saturday, 4/9/2022

The only shot of accumulation will be confined to our west-facing slopes, like Whitetop, Quinwood, Snowshoe, Blue Grass/Monterey, etc.

Weekend west-slope snow accumulation

Aside from that four-letter ‘s’ word comes the cold. If the wind calms down enough Sunday and Monday mornings, we’ll see a spring frost develop. If you have plants outside, make sure to cover them up.

Frost/freeze meter through Monday, 4/11/2022

After the weekend, however, the pattern pulls a full 180 on us!

High pressure to the east and low pressure to the west will mean a southwest breeze. That will lead to days of warmth with a few stray showers in the mix.

What we're tracking for the middle of April

The chance for showers and storms goes up Thursday of next week.