Stay cool! Near-record heat expected Friday, Saturday afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday got pretty hot, but Friday comes along and says, “Hold my beer!”

Friday afternoon won’t just be the hottest weather in nine months, but it’s likely going to feature near-record heat. The record in Blacksburg is 90°, and ranges from 96 to 98° for Lynchburg, Danville and Roanoke.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 5/20/2022

Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks and seek shade. NEVER leave a living thing in a hot car. Keep your bare feet and pets’ paws off the pavement or concrete, and avoid touching things like playground equipment.

Saturday will be just about as hot too, but we’ll need to watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms after about 2 p.m. In that heat, a few may become strong/severe with very localized wind damage or hail.

Scattered storms develop in the heat of the day Saturday

Prior to any storms, highs reach 85 to 90° in the New River Valley and 90 to 95° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 5/21/2022

Temperatures reach the 80s and lower 90s before more scattered showers and storms develop Sunday afternoon and evening.

Any rain is beneficial for a few reasons. It’ll provide some relief from the heat. We’re behind on rainfall so far this spring, and it will temporarily bring pollen levels down.

Benefits of scattered showers and storms right now

We expect things to cool off a bit next week with showers still possible Monday. Highs reach the 70s for many of us each afternoon Monday through Wednesday.

Rounds of showers and relief from the heat expected next week

