Summer feel! Heating up from Memorial Day through midweek

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather - thankfully - has been much calmer for the Memorial Day weekend, and that continues into Memorial Day itself.

High temperatures reach well into the 80s across the area, which will make for a nice day out on the lake, by the pool or by the grill.

Pool planner for Memorial Day 2022

High pressure stands firm, resulting in only a stray shower through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures continue to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Heat and humidity continue through Wednesday

As high pressure breaks down, this makes room for a front to move closer to the area. That - in tandem with our warmth and humidity - will result in more showers and storms Thursday.

Showers and storms become more numerous Thursday afternoon

Some of these may become strong to severe, so make sure you have Your Local Weather Authority app downloaded and alerts turned on.

Once this front sags southward, the weather turns much more pleasant for the first weekend of June.

Humidity levels will come down, leading to temperatures in the 50s/lower 60s each morning and 70s/lower 80s each afternoon.