Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

The risk for severe storms is in the forecast through 12 a.m. Thursday

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville.

These storms could bring damaging wind gusts and cause power outages.

We also can’t rule out the possibility of large hail, heavy downpours, localized flooding, and/or lightning.

Your Local Weather Authority’s Marshall Downing will bring you all the alerts this evening on-air and on our weather app, online, and social media platforms.

