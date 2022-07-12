Summer heat leads to scattered severe storm threat Tuesday evening

ROANOKE, Va. – After a multi-day stretch of relief from the heat, it’s back Tuesday.

A wind from the west and southwest will push temperatures up into the mid-to-upper 80s in the mountains and low-to-mid 90s outside of the mountains Tuesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 7/12/2022

At the same time, a front slowly moves in from the west. This will trigger afternoon storms to our west that will then move into parts of our area during the evening.

Given the heat and added humidity, a few of these storms may become severe.

Tuesday's severe weather threat

Scattered storms begin in the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley between roughly 5 and 9 p.m. before weakening east of the Blue Ridge between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Estimated arrival time for scattered storms Tuesday evening

The front responsible for these storms will trigger more scattered storms in areas south of U.S. 460 Wednesday afternoon.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 7/13/2022

It will then stall farther south of here. That will keep the bulk of tropical moisture along the coastlines. That said, a weak flow from the Atlantic will contribute to the daily threat for showers and storms locally this weekend.

What we're tracking heading into the weekend of 7/15 to 7/17

Highs will be in the low 80s in the mountains and middle 80s outside of the mountains.

Storms are likely along the Gulf Coast and East Coast this weekend, so be alert to that if you have plans to go to the beach.