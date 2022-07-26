Heat wave crashes: Occasional rain, storms continue each day this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The stormy pattern kicked off with a bang Monday, and it will continue to be loud at times throughout the week.

A nearby front will take the humidity in place and squeeze it out in the form of scattered to numerous showers and storms Tuesday. Most of these move from west to east after 10 or 11 a.m.

Hour-by-hour storm chances for Tuesday, 7/26/2022

Similar to Monday, localized flooding and/or wind damage will be possible with a few storms that pass through.

That said, Tuesday won’t be as hot. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s in the mountains and low to mid 80s farther to the east.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 7/26/2022

A few showers and storms will be possible again Wednesday morning with the bulk of the action forecast to happen during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will peak a couple degrees higher than Tuesday.

Stalled front keeps storm chances high for Wednesday, 7/27/2022

Later in the week and into the weekend, high pressure (our big-time heat source) will shift its focus to the Western U.S.

With low pressure to the north comes a dip in the jet stream. Multiple storm systems will continue to follow that dip, leading to below-average temperatures and more chances for rain and storms.

This means highs this weekend will only be in the 70s and 80s - not the most ideal pool weekend.

The greatest risk for flooding is just to our west. That said, multiple days of rain/storms in the same areas could lead to a localized flood threat here at home.

Estimated rain totals through Sunday

