Temperatures rise a bit as storms turn more scattered through Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – When it rains, it pours. That’s especially the case when you have a front nearby squeezing out the humidity over parts of our region.
Some of us have seen inches of rain, while others have only managed to get 0.25-0.50″. That’s summer for ya.
That nearby front will squeeze out some morning showers before storms turn more hit-or-miss Thursday afternoon.
Therefore, temperatures have the opportunity to rise a bit more than they have in recent days.
Come Friday, our last front of the week will spark more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures outside of these storms will be similar to Thursday.
While storms are scattered, any that pop up over water-logged areas could produce localized flooding. A severe storm or two cannot be ruled out either, due to the amount of wind shear (changing wind) in the atmosphere.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center says there’s the possibility of river flooding/rising water levels along the New River and Greenbrier River.
Make sure to check water levels here before going out on the water this weekend. Expect lower temperatures, especially Sunday afternoon.
Once that last front moves south of us Saturday, we’ll see a subtle dip in humidity levels farther to the north. South of U.S. 460 is where the air stays sticky, resulting in the chance for a few afternoon storms there Saturday afternoon.
Starting Tuesday of next week, we’ll turn hotter with more consistent 90s outside of the mountains again.
