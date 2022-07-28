Temperatures rise a bit as storms turn more scattered through Friday

Storms turn more hit and miss the next three days

ROANOKE, Va. – When it rains, it pours. That’s especially the case when you have a front nearby squeezing out the humidity over parts of our region.

Some of us have seen inches of rain, while others have only managed to get 0.25-0.50″. That’s summer for ya.

That nearby front will squeeze out some morning showers before storms turn more hit-or-miss Thursday afternoon.

Tracking a front that brings a few more showers and storms Thursday

Therefore, temperatures have the opportunity to rise a bit more than they have in recent days.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 7/28/2022

Come Friday, our last front of the week will spark more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures outside of these storms will be similar to Thursday.

Last front of the week to produce scattered storms again Friday

While storms are scattered, any that pop up over water-logged areas could produce localized flooding. A severe storm or two cannot be ruled out either, due to the amount of wind shear (changing wind) in the atmosphere.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center says there’s the possibility of river flooding/rising water levels along the New River and Greenbrier River.

River flood outlook from NOAA's Weather Prediction Center

Make sure to check water levels here before going out on the water this weekend. Expect lower temperatures, especially Sunday afternoon.

Lake/river forecast for the final weekend of July - 2022

Once that last front moves south of us Saturday, we’ll see a subtle dip in humidity levels farther to the north. South of U.S. 460 is where the air stays sticky, resulting in the chance for a few afternoon storms there Saturday afternoon.

Humidity trend by Saturday afternoon

Starting Tuesday of next week, we’ll turn hotter with more consistent 90s outside of the mountains again.

