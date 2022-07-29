Another front to bring more storms Friday, more pleasant weather Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking yet another front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening Friday. These move west to east fairly quickly, which should minimize the flood threat for most.

That said, any location that’s seen a lot of rain in recent days bears watching.

The threat for severe weather is slightly higher along and east of US 29 than anywhere else, with localized wind damage being the main threat. A storm or two may try to spin in the process.

Severe weather outlook for Friday, 7/29/2022 as of 3:10 a.m.

Prior to any storms, highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and about 86 to 92° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 7/29/2022

Once this front sags southward, drier air will try to push in from the north. Humidity levels drop for those near and north of US 460 by Saturday afternoon, minimizing rain chances.

Drier air limits storm coverage Saturday afternoon

High temperatures Saturday reach the 80s, making for a nice day out by the pool or lake. Sunday, however, won’t be the best day for that.

High temperature forecast for the final weekend of July 2022

Our front lifts back to the north, increasing the amount of showers and storms. This will also be the case Monday. At this point, we’ll once again need to watch for potential flooding issues in areas that have seen higher rain totals in the past week.

Front lifts north Sunday and Monday, increasing storm chances

Once this clears, high pressure gradually strengthens over the Central and Eastern U.S. This will lead to increasing and more consistent heat in the second half of next week.

Heat returns and becomes more consistent during the second half of next week

To stay up to date on all things weather, make sure to check in periodically with our weather app!