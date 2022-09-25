Another cold front to bring gusty wind, scattered strong storms Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday starts off comfortably, but a storm system to our north will team up with additional warmth in the afternoon.

This will fire off a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will quickly move from west to east.

A few of these storms feed off the wind a few thousand feet above the surface, leading to the chance for a brief window of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Sunday's severe thunderstorm threat

High temperatures Sunday range from 76 to 82° with wind gusts even outside of storms between roughly 25 to 35 mph in areas along and west of the Parkway.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 9/25/2022

We’ll cool off into the 50s by Monday morning. Even cooler air lags behind a bit, but it will make its presence felt the rest of the week.

Tracking cooler air behind Sunday's front

Morning lows begin in the 40s, and afternoon highs peak around 65 to 70° through Thursday.

Morning lows through Friday, 9/30/2022

Come Friday and Saturday, we’ll be watching where (now Tropical Storm) Ian goes. Recent forecast data continues to trend west, meaning a delayed landfall in Florida.

Tropical Storm Ian track as of 11 p.m. Saturday

This also means more likely impacts to southwest and central Virginia late Friday and Saturday.

If the storm rides the Appalachian Mountains, we’ll be in line for heavy rain, flooding potential and/or severe weather.

If it goes closer to Raleigh/I-95, we’ll still get rain but the potentially more significant impacts would be toward the eastern half of the Commonwealth.