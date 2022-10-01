Welcome to October! Feeling like November with occasionally light rain showers

Rain timeline for the first weekend of October 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Ian’s rain and wind combined for a rowdy night in parts of the area. Unfortunately, there is a report of a tree on a home along Edgewood Drive in Lynchburg.

Reports of a tree down on a home on Edgewood Dr. in @lynchburggov

Peak gusts have ranged between 46 and 52 mph. #vawx #Ian — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) October 1, 2022

The bulk of the widespread rain shifts north throughout the day Saturday, though we’ll still see some light rain and/or drizzle trapped mostly west of the Parkway through at least midday.

FutureTracker - Saturday morning

We turn drier at night, though there will still be a grey, cool, damp feel to the air.

FutureTracker - Saturday evening

Come Sunday, the remnants of Ian skirt to the south and east - clipping us with a few more light rain showers.

FutureTracker - Sunday morning

High temperatures remain in the 50s, with a few of us getting lucky enough to hit the lower 60s. That’s your average high temperature for the middle of November!

Two-day zone forecast through Sunday, October 2, 2022

As Ian’s remnants move offshore, high pressure will gradually become the dominant force in our weather. This results in chilly mornings and warmer, brighter afternoons through Thursday.

Mid-week weather pattern

This, in tandem with the rain from Ian, will help accelerate the change in leaf colors.

Foliage checklist for the first week of October

Meanwhile, another cold front moves through the area later in the week. For some of us, we may actually get our first frost of the season next weekend.

Climate Prediction Center outlook as of Friday, 9/30/2022

More details to come on that as we get closer. For now, stay with us by downloading our weather app.