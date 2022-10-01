Welcome to October! Feeling like November with occasionally light rain showers

ROANOKE, Va. – Ian’s rain and wind combined for a rowdy night in parts of the area. Unfortunately, there is a report of a tree on a home along Edgewood Drive in Lynchburg.
Peak gusts have ranged between 46 and 52 mph. #vawx #Ian
The bulk of the widespread rain shifts north throughout the day Saturday, though we’ll still see some light rain and/or drizzle trapped mostly west of the Parkway through at least midday.
We turn drier at night, though there will still be a grey, cool, damp feel to the air.
Come Sunday, the remnants of Ian skirt to the south and east - clipping us with a few more light rain showers.
High temperatures remain in the 50s, with a few of us getting lucky enough to hit the lower 60s. That’s your average high temperature for the middle of November!
As Ian’s remnants move offshore, high pressure will gradually become the dominant force in our weather. This results in chilly mornings and warmer, brighter afternoons through Thursday.
This, in tandem with the rain from Ian, will help accelerate the change in leaf colors.
Meanwhile, another cold front moves through the area later in the week. For some of us, we may actually get our first frost of the season next weekend.
