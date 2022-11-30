Rainy commute! Windshield wipers needed first thing Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold front that has been sparking a severe weather outbreak in the South is headed our way this Wednesday morning.

Showers have already begun and will continue for the next few hours. We expect the rain chances to rapidly decrease by midday and afternoon.

Rain coverage - Hour-by-hour (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are likely to peak around noon or 1 p.m. today. They will be about five degrees above average for the final day of November.

Wednesday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the rain stops, the wind gets cranking on the backside of the cold front. The wind also shifts from the south to the northwest.

Gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour later today. We believe it will still be breezy Thursday morning, which will add extra bite to the cold temperatures.

Wintry wind returns (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Although it will be colder Thursday and Friday, at least it will be sunny!

We’re tracking our next round of rain over the weekend. I don’t believe we will be quite as wet as this morning, but some scattered showers will be possible Saturday.

What we're tracking - Saturday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Dry weather returns Sunday, then there could be some more rain to dodge early next week.