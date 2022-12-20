Brrrr! Dual threat of winter weather, Arctic chill in days leading up to Christmas

Possible ice and snow accumulation between Thursday and Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – We continue to track a pair of storm systems the second half of this week.

Below, we break down the timing, the totals and how this will impact a) travel and b) holiday weekend plans.

System #1 - Rain and A Wintry Mix

Early Thursday morning, we’ll track moisture over-running a shallow layer of cold air.

This will result in pockets of light freezing rain in areas along and to the west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Snow and sleet will be possible north of I-64 early on.

Rain and a wintry mix likely early Thursday morning

A brief period of freezing rain will be possible as far east as Bedford, Smith Mountain Lake and Lynchburg. Any ice accumulations will be around a glaze to a tenth of an inch prior to plain rain.

Ice accumulation expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning

From midday onward, the rain becomes heavier. That heavy rain drags above-freezing air down to the surface. Most (if not all) of the area will deal with periods of cool rain throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday before turning drier at night.

Heavy rain becomes likely midday Thursday into the afternoon and evening

System #2: The Difference Maker

Our second storm system brings rain at first early Friday morning. A surge of cold air chases the moisture eastward, resulting in a brief period of blowing snow for parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Rain, snow, bitter cold and strong wind Friday

Accumulations appear to be very light, but don’t get caught up in the numbers.

Projected snow accumulation Friday morning

Temperatures Friday go from 40s to 10s and 20s within a matter of hours. Any moisture (even if light) that’s on the roads will likely become slick. This is what we call a “flash freeze.”

Concern for a flash freeze on Friday

Keep in mind that wind gusts at times will be around 30 to 50 mph Friday, resulting in scattered power outages.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Jack Frost nippin’ at your nose

The combination of cold air and strong wind gusts leads to dangerously cold weather. That’s especially heading into Christmas Eve morning when wind chills drop below zero in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Projected wind chills early Christmas Eve morning

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has said that a Wind Chill Advisory will likely be needed.

By the afternoon, high temperatures only reach the 20s. For areas like Roanoke and Lynchburg, this could make for the coldest Christmas Eve on record.

Nearing record cold Christmas Eve afternoon

While the wind calms, Christmas Day remains frigid. Lows will be in the single digits and teens, while highs will be in the 20s and 30s - the coldest Christmas Day since 2000 in the Roanoke Valley.