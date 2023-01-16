Tracking mild air, trio of systems after Martin Luther King Day

ROANOKE, Va. – The wintry wind of the weekend has subsided, but it’s a cold start to the Martin Luther King holiday.

Temperatures rise from the 20s in the morning to 50s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for MLK Jr. Day - 2023

Clouds increase Monday ahead of a weak storm system. This will produce areas of light rain through late morning Tuesday.

Tracking areas of light rain showers Tuesday morning

The sky clears out a bit heading into the afternoon - allowing temperatures to rise to about 56 to 61° Tuesday.

Sky gradually turns partly cloudy throughout Tuesday afternoon

That’s a sign of things to come by Wednesday and Thursday.

A wind out of the west and southwest will push our temperatures to early spring-like levels in the afternoons. Most of us reach into the 60s!

Spring-like warmth expected both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

By Thursday, a stronger storm system will send rain in our direction along with the possibility for some thunderstorms. We’ll monitor this to see if any stronger storms can materialize in our unseasonably warm airmass.

Tracking rain and possible storms Thursday, 1/19/2023

We’ll turn cooler and windy at times Friday before calming down Saturday.

There are indications of another storm system near the East Coast Sunday. There’s some uncertainty as to how much cold air will be around.

Download our app for frequent updates as we track this trio of systems throughout the week.