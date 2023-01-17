Rain likely for Tuesday morning commute; spring-like stretch to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak system passes through the area Tuesday, giving us a decent soaking throughout the morning.

By the afternoon, a breeze out of the west gradually dries us up and leads to a more pleasant afternoon.

Hour by hour rain chance for Tuesday, 1/17/2023

High temperatures Tuesday manage to reach about 55 to 59° across most of the region.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/17/2023

That will seem like child’s play come Wednesday, when high temperatures reach well into the 60s! That’s the average for early-to-mid April!

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 1/18/2023

This warmth comes ahead of storm system number two. This one brings more scattered rain to the region late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon.

Scattered rain expected late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon

We’ll still be quite warm by then.

Cooler air catches up to us heading into the weekend. We’re dry Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for the weekend of 1/20 to 1/22/2023

Sunday’s precipitation chances are questionable, but we will be tracking another system riding up the East Coast around Sunday and next Monday. Stay with us for updates between now and then.

