Another warming trend in the week ahead; record warmth likely by Thursday

Feeling like early April before record warmth later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The last 36 hours have been a taste of reality, as winter has returned to southwest and central Virginia.

Sunday starts with clouds but ends breezy with increasing sunshine. Temperatures respond to that with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s - about 10° above average for mid-to-late February.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 2/19/2023

We’ll turn breezy at times thanks to a weak front around the area Monday. Gusts in excess of 20 mph will be possible, but that’s nothing compared to what we saw this past Friday.

Wind speeds and gusts for Monday, 2/20/2023

A few showers will be around west of the Parkway late Monday morning into the afternoon, but we don’t expect all day to be wet.

Showers expected west of the Parkway late Monday morning into the afternoon

Even still, highs will reach into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 2/20/2023

A warm front then lifts to the north, leaving us warmer by Wednesday and much warmer by Thursday.

Another dramatic warm-up expected heading into Thursday

Check this out! High temperatures will reach into the 70s and even lower 80s in parts of the area Thursday afternoon, thanks to a breeze coming in out of the southwest.

Record warmth likely by Thursday, 2/23/2023

Temperatures will cool back down Friday into Saturday, so don’t expect this kind of record warmth to last any longer than a day.

