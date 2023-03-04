WEEKEND FORECAST: Strong wind Saturday eases up for a more pleasant, spring-like Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The storm system that brought severe weather to other parts of the country is now winding up to the north. In its wake, we’ll be windy but brighter Saturday.
Gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common in parts of the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands up until the early afternoon hours.
Temperatures react to this northwesterly wind, meaning the mountains will still be pretty cool. The farther east you go, the warmer you get.
Once the wind calms at night, we’ll drop into the 30s Sunday morning with areas of frost possible. A southwesterly breeze, along with sunshine, will push temperatures well into the 60s Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday will be warm due to a similar breeze, but a pattern shift is likely in the later part of the week.
This comes in the form of a storm system that brings (at least) wet weather late Friday into next weekend. If the system shifts farther south, that would allow colder air to enter the storm - resulting in a winter weather chance.
Regardless, this kicks off a much colder pattern into the middle of the month.
The main worry with this is the fact that things have bloomed weeks ahead of schedule. Frosts and freezes can do damage in that case.
