WEEKEND FORECAST: Strong wind Saturday eases up for a more pleasant, spring-like Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The storm system that brought severe weather to other parts of the country is now winding up to the north. In its wake, we’ll be windy but brighter Saturday.

Gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common in parts of the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands up until the early afternoon hours.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Saturday, 3/4/2023

Temperatures react to this northwesterly wind, meaning the mountains will still be pretty cool. The farther east you go, the warmer you get.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 3/4/2023

Once the wind calms at night, we’ll drop into the 30s Sunday morning with areas of frost possible. A southwesterly breeze, along with sunshine, will push temperatures well into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 3/5/2023

Monday and Tuesday will be warm due to a similar breeze, but a pattern shift is likely in the later part of the week.

High temperatures to be 10-15° above average Monday, possibly Tuesday too

This comes in the form of a storm system that brings (at least) wet weather late Friday into next weekend. If the system shifts farther south, that would allow colder air to enter the storm - resulting in a winter weather chance.

Rain likely, winter weather possible late next week into next weekend

Regardless, this kicks off a much colder pattern into the middle of the month.

Temperature outlook for March 11 to March 17, 2023

The main worry with this is the fact that things have bloomed weeks ahead of schedule. Frosts and freezes can do damage in that case.

