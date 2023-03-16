Thursday’s Forecast: Trading subfreezing morning temperatures for spring-like afternoon weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperature swings are common in mid-March, and they happen in the same day sometimes.

Thursday is a perfect example of that - where we start in the 20s early in the morning but rise to the 60s by the afternoon.

St. Patrick’s Day starts out cloudy with temperatures in the 40s, but highs mostly reach the 50s and 60s later in the day.

High temperature forecasts for Thursday and Friday afternoons

A few isolated showers will be possible during/shortly after the morning commute Friday.

Isolated showers possible Friday morning

The bulk of rain we see comes in from the west after about 4 p.m. as a front squeezes out the limited moisture we have around.

Most rain on St. Paddy's Day falls after roughly 4 p.m.

It lasts longest in Southside as a cold front slowly moves through the area. The worst of any storms will be farther south of here.

Once that front finally passes through, we’ll turn colder and windy at times heading into Saturday.

Colder air arrives just in time for the weekend

If you have plans to head to Highland County’s Maple Festival, dress warmly! The rest of us will see highs in the 40s/50s Saturday and 40s Sunday.

Forecast for the 2nd weekend of Highland County's Maple Festival

The rest of the area sees subfreezing temperatures Sunday through next Tuesday mornings. Afternoon temperatures will gradually climb throughout the week.

For the latest updates on the St. Paddy’s Day and weekend forecasts, make sure to download our free 10 News and weather apps.