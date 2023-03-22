Wednesday’s gloomy, slightly cooler weather precedes big late-week warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a weak front Wednesday that will try its best to squeeze out some rain showers. It will have a hard time doing so at first, because the air in the lowest part of the atmosphere is very dry.

Our best shot of showers will likely be south of US 460 after 9 or 10 a.m. and lasting up until about 2 or 3 p.m.

Showers target the NRV late Wednesday morning

Temperatures won’t be quite as high as they were Tuesday. Most of the area stays in the 50s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/22/2023

As our front lifts north and the wind comes down the mountains Thursday, watch out! It will feel more like May out there! Highs reach into the 70s and 80s!

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 3/23/2023

We mostly expect the same Friday, though that depends on the location of a warm front.

At the moment, it appears as though most daytime rain/cooler weather will stay near and north of I-64. The rest of us should make it into the 70s and 80s again.

Warmth expected Friday with showers mainly near/north of Interstate 64

Most of our showers and thunderstorms arrive Saturday morning. A few could be on the strong/potentially severe side toward Southside as our front lifts north again.

Showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday morning

Once these showers and storms pass east of here, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful!

Weekend forecast for 3/25 and 3/26/2023

Rain chances return in some capacity early next week with cooler air to come by mid-week.

Get the latest radar and customized forecast updates by downloading our free 10 News and weather apps here.