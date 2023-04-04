Heads up: storms arrive after a comfortable Tuesday

We warm up nicely thanks to the sunshine and calm conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Enjoy Tuesday’s calm winds, sunny skies, and mild temperatures. While days later this week have some of these qualities Tuesday is the best combination of all three.

We stay in the 70s well into the evening

There are a few clouds this afternoon, but it’s very difficult for rain to come together and fall to the ground. Any afternoon sprinkles are very short lived.

Any showers this afternoon dry up very quickly

Sunshine helps us warm into the 80s, and even after we cool down lows stay in the 50s. That sets us up for even warmer weather Wednesday.

Tuesday's warmth lasts through the night

With that warmth comes more showers and even a few storms. Shower chances stick around through the end of the week, but storms are most likely Wednesday and Thursday.

There are plenty of shower chances this week, but storms are concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday starts with light showers through much of the area. Storms hold off until the afternoon. It’s definitely soggy, but driving to work or school is definitely possible.

Wednesday starts with widespread but light showers

By the afternoon some spots of heavy rain develop with some flashes of lightning. The severe threat is low with the main risks being wind gusts and lightning.

The best chance for storms Wednesday is in the late afternoon

Winds on Wednesday stay below 15 mph with gusts under 25 mph. Those are much lower wind speeds than last weekend behind the cold front.

Winds are breezy Wednesday afternoon but still much calmer than last weekend

Storms are likely in the center of the country again this afternoon. This system leaves us alone today, but some of the most impacted areas this season have even more intense weather on the way.

Storms develop Tuesday in the same states they did last week

Storm chances are limited to the Highlands and the northern edges of the Roanoke and Lynchburg zones Wednesday. Even though the severe threat is low be sure to check in with us on air and online to see how the weather develops during the day.

The Highlands see most of Wednesday's storms

The line of storms that comes through Thursday impacts more of our region. Storms are limited to a few hours in the afternoon, so if you have to get out Thursday the morning and evening are better options.