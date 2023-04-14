Stormy late Friday afternoon with wind gusts, hail

Most of Southside is in today's Level 1 risk

ROANOKE, Va. – We aren’t the only part of the country seeing storms today, but the warm front causing our wet weather keeps us busy enough to focus on the mid-Atlantic. The Storm Prediction Center has much of North Carolina, northern South Carolina, and a handful of counties in southern Virginia in a Level 1 risk today.

Today's storms range from South Carolina up to Lynchburg

This front brought showers before dawn, and through the morning they are rather consistent.

By 10:00 AM the showers begin to ease up with a dry stretch over lunchtime into the early afternoon.

Showers and some storms build back in the mid-afternoon

The warm front sends more moisture our way by 2:00 PM bringing showers back with some flashes of lightning. The main severe weather takes a bit longer to arrive.

Storms strengthen after 5:00 PM

Between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM we have our best chance for storms. Southside is the zone with the best chance of getting high winds or hail, but some storms in the Lynchburg and NRV zones are possible.

Storms are still thundering away until 10:00 PM

Isolated showers last through the night into Saturday morning, but after midnight the rain turns to a drizzle.

High wind gusts and damaging hail are the main severe threats from Friday’s storms. Gusts to 40 mph will blow around unsecured objects, and isolated towns get hail that can grow large enough to cause some dents.

The flood and tornado risk are rather low for these storms. The severe threats stay low for the weekend.

Rain totals are highest along our most southern towns

With most of our storms coming to Southside it follows that our highest rain totals are in that zone. More than half an inch is possible there with lower amounts as you go north. North of US-460 rain totals only amount to one or two tenths of an inch.

Highs rise to around 70 despite the overcast skies

Cloud cover keeps our temperatures consistent across the area. We started the day in the mid-50s and warm to around 70 without much variation.

While Friday is the wettest day of this stretch there are more storms coming Sunday

Saturday’s showers are limited to what lasts from this system into Saturday morning. Sunday brings a cold front from the west that causes more of its own weather. Storms are concentrated further south Sunday.

The next cold front sends even more storms to Missouri and Arkansas

Saturday puts another high storm chance in the center of the country. Springtime storms don’t let up anytime soon for Arkansas and Missouri.

More storms on Sunday put us back in the Level 1 risk

The cold front Sunday brings enough energy to put is in a Level 1 risk which is the same severe risk we have Friday.

Rain holds pollen down slightly, but allergies won't be much better this weekend

Despite all of the rain and wind pollen counts stay high. Sunday is a bit better for allergy sufferers, but at this time of year there just isn’t much nature can do to keep pollen down.