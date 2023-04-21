Another sunny, warm day with storms coming this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re a fan of nice, warm days enjoy Friday before that pattern switches up.
Highs climb into the 80s soon after noon and stay there a good chunk of the day.
Each of our zones gets into the 80s with some highs in Southside and Lynchburg close to 90.
Storms stay away from us today with thunder in Ohio and the lower Mississippi valley.
Tomorrow storms move east. The severe threat is relatively low for us, but from Baltimore to the Florida/Georgia border there is a Level 2 risk.
Our showers develop just before sunrise and stick around well into the afternoon.
By midday most of us have some rainfall with high rain rates in our easternmost counties.
Storms have the best chance of developing soon after noon. Lynchburg and Southside have the best chance of storms with severe threats of high wind gusts and some hail.
Showers calm down in the late afternoon, and after sunset we start drying out.
The Blue Ridge Marathon stays soggy, but storms hold off for the first few hours. If you want to get out for any other get-togethers this weekend Sunday is much nicer.
Rain totals are highest in Southside and Lynchburg. Some spots get more than an inch of rain with more than half an inch further west.
Saturday is the one soggy day in our near future. Some showers come back towards the end of the work week.
Temperatures stay cool behind the front with highs limited to the 60s from Sunday onwards.