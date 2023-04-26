Turning warmer ahead of wetter weather later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another chilly start to the day Wednesday. With the storm track mostly suppressed south, we’ll only see an isolated afternoon showers. This gives us the opportunity to warm up a bit.

Even Thursday will be fairly warm, though clouds will increase ahead of a soaking rain.

Showers will be possible after 7 or 8 p.m. Thursday.

FutureTracker - Thursday evening

Soaking rain arrives overnight into Friday morning.

FutureTracker - early Friday morning

After that, showers turn pretty scattered.

FutureTracker - midday Friday

With a warm front located just to our north, that opens up the opportunity for a few stronger thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening.

FutureTracker - Friday evening

Download our weather app to stay up to date on the rain and storms Friday.

When all is over with, most of the area will have accumulated an inch or more of rain. Some streams and creeks may rise, but widespread flash flooding appears unlikely.

Rainfall impacts for Friday into early Saturday morning

Most rain from this storm system is out of here Saturday, which is encouraging news for your weekend plans. Most of Sunday appears dry. It’s not until the evening that we see showers arrive.

Weekend forecast for 4/29 and 4/30/2023

This is because the northern half and southern half of the pattern are disjointed. Once they “join forces,” we’ll see rain Sunday evening and night.

Upper level air pattern for Sunday evening

Behind this system, we’ll turn much cooler. The start to May will feature below-average temperatures and rainfall.