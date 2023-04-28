WATCH LIVE: Tracking rain through the rest of the morning | 7:35 a.m. Appcast - April 28, 2023

Meteorologist Marshall Downing is tracking rain through the rest of the morning and storm chances this afternoon.

He’ll tell you when the rain will let up and what you can expect next week.

Have any weather photos you’d like to share? Be sure to send them our way through Pin It for a chance to be featured.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.