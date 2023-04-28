56º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WATCH LIVE: Tracking rain through the rest of the morning | 7:35 a.m. Appcast - April 28, 2023

Scroll down to leave Marshall Downing a comment

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Marshall Downing

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Appcast, Warm Weather, Spring, Storms
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

Meteorologist Marshall Downing is tracking rain through the rest of the morning and storm chances this afternoon.

He’ll tell you when the rain will let up and what you can expect next week.

Have any weather photos you’d like to share? Be sure to send them our way through Pin It for a chance to be featured.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Marshall Downing presents the weather Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and you can see him during the week at 12:00 PM and 5:30 PM.

email