WATCH: Tornado Warning expires for Bland, Tazewell counties

UPDATE - 4:03 P.M.

A tornado warning issued for Bland and Tazewell counties has expired.

WATCH Tornado Warning LIVE | Jeff Haniewich WSLS 10 News and Marshall Downing WSLS 10 News are covering a tornado warning for Bland and Tazewell until 4:15 p.m. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

There has been a tornado warning issued for Bland and Tazewell counties.

The warning is set to expire at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

