Cloudy Skies Persist Today. Dewpoints Are Still A Little Higher Than We’re Used To.

ROANOKE, Va. – Here is a look at what we’re tracking over the next several days. Storms are possible this afternoon, but they will be very isolated and are not expected to be severe.

The humidity will drop off tomorrow as the sun starts to show itself and dryer air moves into our area. These conditions will continue throughout Thursday.

This afternoon some isolated showers are expected. A stray thundershower could pop up, and today, most of the chances for showers remain west of the Roanoke Valley as the remainder of the weak cold front crosses over our area. Below is a look at 3pm where showers are expected over parts of the Highlands and parts of the NRV.

The south and parts of the Gulf Coast are dealing with *extreme* heat. Some areas will see temperatures in the triple digits with dewpoints in the upper 70s to lower 80s. VERY humid and hot across the Gulf Coast as a heat dome continues to suppress any sort of relief.

Meanwhile, back at home we are feeling humid, but not near as humid as parts of the south. Cloud cover will lead to cooler temperatures today, but it will keep the dewpoints around 60°. Over the next few days we start to get some influence from the heat in the south and we will heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in some spots.

A look at your extended forecast shows our Summer-like pattern trying to fully return toward the end of the week. Temperatures will be somewhere close to 90° and then our chance at afternoon thundershowers returns. Daytime heating will be the culprit as afternoon rain chances prevail later on this week.