YOUR PHOTOS: Severe storms roll through Southwest, Central Virginia in July’s final weekend

Shelf cloud arrives ahead of a severe storm in Wythe County Saturday. Photo submitted through Pin It by Lvonne Justus

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to brutal heat this past Friday and Saturday, storms were in a league of their own as well. Clusters of storms that dived from northwest to southeast thrived off our uncomfortable heat and humidity.

Some of these produced damage in areas like Thaxton.

Storm damage in Thaxton, Virginia after severe weather rolled through on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo: Glenda Malzi (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Others showed off with ominous cloud structures.

When all was over with, the beauty of the atmosphere came out to play. This was in the form of vibrant sunsets.

It also showed up in the form of reassuring rainbows.

No matter the face these storms wore, you guys knocked it out of the park by submitting your photos and videos through Pin It. Thank you for being a part of the weather story.

Send your pictures and videos here any time, and we’ll be happy to feature a few on air and online.