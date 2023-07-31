74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

YOUR PHOTOS: Severe storms roll through Southwest, Central Virginia in July’s final weekend

Storms produced everything from damage to ominous clouds to vibrant rainbows and sunsets this past Friday and Saturday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: photos, pin it, photo gallery, storms, severe weather, damage, rainbows, sunset
Shelf cloud arrives ahead of a severe storm in Wythe County Saturday. Photo submitted through Pin It by Lvonne Justus (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to brutal heat this past Friday and Saturday, storms were in a league of their own as well. Clusters of storms that dived from northwest to southeast thrived off our uncomfortable heat and humidity.

Some of these produced damage in areas like Thaxton.

Storm damage in Thaxton, Virginia after severe weather rolled through on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo: Glenda Malzi (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Others showed off with ominous cloud structures.

Jeff Ray

Severe storm in Moneta

0
Westlake Corner

When all was over with, the beauty of the atmosphere came out to play. This was in the form of vibrant sunsets.

Kiana0202

Bright Sunset during the storm

0
Stuart

It also showed up in the form of reassuring rainbows.

Ann Gibson

Sunset 7/29/23

0
Galax

No matter the face these storms wore, you guys knocked it out of the park by submitting your photos and videos through Pin It. Thank you for being a part of the weather story.

Send your pictures and videos here any time, and we’ll be happy to feature a few on air and online.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter