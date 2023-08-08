YOUR PHOTOS: Storms roll through Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Severe weather rolled through our region Monday, prompting a Weather Authority Alert Day.

You’ve been sharing some of the images you safely captured during the storms, as well as afterward. We got a look at the conditions ourselves from the Storm Chaser Monday afternoon, seeing heavy rain and lightning.

Some of these storms, though, had more than that.

Rotating clouds, for one.

Rotating clouds, for one.

And heavy rain for others, while some were bashed with hail.

Once these storms were said and done, it was hard to overlook some of the damage left behind.

Once these storms were said and done, it was hard to overlook some of the damage left behind.

But to wrap the day up, beautiful rainbows could be seen by some.

You guys knocked it out of the park by submitting your photos and videos through Pin It. Your Local Weather Authority, and all of us at 10 News, appreciate you sharing your photos and videos to be a part of the story.

