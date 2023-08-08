76º
Weather

YOUR PHOTOS: Storms roll through Southwest, Central Virginia

From damage left behind to ominous clouds, hail, and rainbows afterward, you captured it all

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Severe weather rolled through our region Monday, prompting a Weather Authority Alert Day.

You’ve been sharing some of the images you safely captured during the storms, as well as afterward. We got a look at the conditions ourselves from the Storm Chaser Monday afternoon, seeing heavy rain and lightning.

Some of these storms, though, had more than that.

Rotating clouds, for one.

VTBob88

Spinning storm clouds seen near Tanglewood

Cave Spring

And heavy rain for others, while some were bashed with hail.

Sid Sammons

Bad

Roanoke
Kelly Diamond

Willis, VA

Roanoke

Once these storms were said and done, it was hard to overlook some of the damage left behind.

Connor Dietrich

Take a look at this tree that fell down on a house in Martinsville along Wilson St.. Thankfully no one was injured!

Roanoke

But to wrap the day up, beautiful rainbows could be seen by some.

Debbie Henderson
Covington

You guys knocked it out of the park by submitting your photos and videos through Pin It. Your Local Weather Authority, and all of us at 10 News, appreciate you sharing your photos and videos to be a part of the story.

Send your pictures and videos here any time, and we’ll be happy to feature a few on air and online.

