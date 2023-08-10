Have our app? Pockets of heavy rain expected at times Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the umbrella, make sure you and/or the kids have our free weather app downloaded for Thursday morning’s rain.

A weakening cluster of showers and storms moving in from Tennessee and Kentucky will likely impact the morning commute in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley Thursday morning. Rain will overspread the region after 8 or 9 a.m.

Widespread rain expected after sunrise Thursday

A few stronger wind gusts within our downpours will be possible in parts of Henry, Pittsylvania, Halifax and Charlotte Counties between the hours of 9 a.m. and Noon.

Outside of that, the threat for damaging weather is very low.

Scattered showers linger into the afternoon on the backside of our storm system.

Scattered showers linger into the early afternoon hours Thursday

Later in the afternoon, a breeze out of the west will ride down the mountains and help to dry us out from west to east.

The sky gradually clears from west to east late afternoon into the evening

That said, we don’t expect any major warm-up throughout the day Thursday. More sunshine Friday, however, will do the trick.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 8/11/2023

There should be plenty of time between Friday and Sunday to get outside and enjoy the pool, especially since it will be hotter with highs around 86 to 92°.

Planning for the pool through the weekend of Aug 12-13, 2023

This comes ahead of our next storm system that brings an increased chance of thunderstorms next Monday. Early indications show that a few of those could become severe.

Potential for stronger thunderstorms on Monday, August 14, 2023

Stand by for updates over the next few days.